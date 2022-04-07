(CBS4) – Former Denver Broncos offensive lineman Mark Schlereth has successfully undergone heart surgery. The 56-year-old announced on Twitter that he’s recovering at Porter Adventist Hospital in Denver.

He shared a photo of himself in his hospital bed with a little relative at his side.

Quick shout out to my family all the love and support the last two days during my heart surgery… I love you all also wanted to thank the great people/nurses @PorterHospital you are all phenomenal. Special thanks to Dr @srissundaram glad it was successful. Zane was 0 stress. pic.twitter.com/P11Qsaaguy — Mark Schlereth (@markschlereth) April 7, 2022

“Quick shout out to my family all the love and support the last two days during my heart surgery,” he wrote.

He also thanked the doctors and nurses who attended to him during his hospital stay.

Since his retirement from the NFL in 21 years ago Schlereth has become a radio host and sportscaster, and is a frequent guest over the years on CBS4’s Xfinity Monday Live show. His sports radio home — 104.3 The Fan — sent out a tweet saying “Get well soon Stink!” (We won’t go into detail about why that’s his nickname, but you can read about it on Wikipedia.)

He also has “Stinkin’ Good” Green Chile, which is sold in grocery stores in Colorado.

Schlereth played on the Broncos for 6 of his 12 seasons in the pros. That included the first two Broncos Super Bowl wins — XXXII and XXXIII.