DENVER (CBS4) – Former Denver Mayor Wellington Webb was honored on Wednesday for his leadership and hard work as the first Black mayor of the Mile High City. He was presented with a statue.
Gov. Jared Polis praised Webb for his vision which inspired growth and the positive impact Webb had on Denver.
“This for me is about giving a lot of thank yous after many of you out there… want to thank those people that were in District 8 that had faith in me and to support me three times,” Webb said.
The statue entitled “The Walk of Mayor Wellington Webb,” which refers to the tennis shoes he word during his campaign in 1991. It was created by renown African American sculptor Ed Dwight.
Webb thanked those who supported him.