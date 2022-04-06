FIRST ALERTHigh wind gusts expected again on this First Alert Weather Day
(CBS4) – A man convicted of killing his wife in Minnesota in 1999 was identified as the person who died following a law enforcement pursuit from Wyoming to northern Colorado. Troopers began chasing 66-year-old Craig Licari on Highway 85 out of Cheyenne Thursday when he drove over road spikes placed by authorities near Eaton.

(credit: CBS)

Colorado State Patrol spokesman Sgt. Troy Kessler did not say specifically why Licari was being pursued, but he said Licari was wanted for a probation violation.

(credit: CSP)

Kessler says after Licari drove over the spikes at Highway 85 and Weld County Road 76, his vehicle swerved, hit a Colorado State Patrol squad car and crashed.

Licari did not survive his injuries from the crash.

A Colorado state trooper was also hurt in the crash but not seriously.

