BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– A bus fell into a sinkhole in Boulder on Wednesday afternoon. Police closed westbound Arapahoe at 55th Street.
The bus was sinking into the ground at Arapahoe and Commerce streets just before 4:30 p.m. All passengers were evacuated from the bus. No injuries were reported.
The bus was in the middle of the street which had flooded. Police said it was “actively sinking.”
Boulder Police have closed westbound Arapahoe at 55th Street due to a bus in a sinkhole at Arapahoe & Commerce Streets. Bus is actively sinking but all passengers have been evacuated without injury. Please avoid the area #boulder #bouldercolorado pic.twitter.com/gWYwseJ3jc
— Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) April 6, 2022
It is unclear what caused the sinkhole. Police have not estimated when the road will reopen. Drivers are urged to take an alternate route.