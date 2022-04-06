FIRST ALERTHigh wind gusts expected again on this First Alert Weather Day
CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Boulder News

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– A bus fell into a sinkhole in Boulder on Wednesday afternoon. Police closed westbound Arapahoe at 55th Street.

(credit: Boulder Police)

The bus was sinking into the ground at Arapahoe and Commerce streets just before 4:30 p.m. All passengers were evacuated from the bus. No injuries were reported.

(credit: Boulder Police)

The bus was in the middle of the street which had flooded. Police said it was “actively sinking.”

It is unclear what caused the sinkhole. Police have not estimated when the road will reopen. Drivers are urged to take an alternate route.

(credit: Boulder Police)

Jennifer McRae