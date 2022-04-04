(CBS4) – The world of high school sports in Colorado is mourning the loss of Tom Robinson, a leader and source of inspiration in the Colorado High School Activities Association. Robinson served as associate commissioner and was the first African American administrator for the organization.
CHSAA announced Robinson lost his battle with “multiple diagnoses.”
He is highly regarded as an institution for his dedication and work which included making history in assigning a female official to a boys basketball Final Four
A man with deep Colorado roots, he graduated from Regis Jesuit High School and Colorado State University where he played football, basketball and track and field. He was an educator and coach at the same school for more than three decades, CHSAA reports.
Robinson is survived by his wife, Cleo Parker-Robinson, founder and director of Cleo Parker-Robinson Dance, and his son, Malik Robinson, executive director of Cleo Parker-Robinson Dance.