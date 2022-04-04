DENVER (CBS4) – The days of simple hot dogs and Cracker Jacks at the ballpark are long gone. As has been the case in years past, food vendors at Coors Field will offer new and unique food for fans this season.

Aramark Sports + Entertainment, which provides concessions to nine MLB stadiums, announced its new offerings Monday. The group is introducing a new “Dare to Pair” will introduce unique food combinations at ballparks.

Fans can head to the Helton Burger Shack behind Section 153 to grab the Elvis Shake. The shake will mix Crème de banana, soft serve ice cream, peanut butter sauce, Cracker Jack, and candied bacon.

If a traditional burger or hot dog just won’t cut it for you, fans can try out the Denver Steak & Cheese Fries, which will feature chopped sirloin, fries, white queso sauce, Worcestershire sauce, soy sauce, steak sauce, a blend of peppers and onions, and chopped scallions. You can find this at concession stands behind sections 134, 218, 243, and 330.

For a taste of southern cooking, fans can also grab a Louisiana Red Hot Chicken Sandwich. That sandwich will pair a spicy fried chicken breast with pickles, mayonnaise, and Louisiana Hot Sauce mix, with lettuce, tomato, and Louisiana bacon on a toasted bun. Grab that at stands in sections 125, 144, 226, 239, 306, and 323.

Along with all the new food planned for this season, the checkout process will also be more streamlined. At all ballparks that Aramark serves, including Coors Field, fans can utilize new touchless grab-and-go AI self-checkout options. The countertop machine at Fan Favorite Express will allow customers to place items on a table where cameras and computers will identify the food and tally up the bill. Then customers will pay with credit card or cash.

You can try one – or all! – of these new offerings starting Friday at 2:10 p.m. when the Rockies take on the Dodgers at Coors Field on Opening Day.