WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Deputies with the Weld County Sheriff’s Office arrested Austin Lee Brumfield after they discovered a trunk full of stolen catalytic converters. Investigators tracked down the suspect after an RV dealer located outside of Longmont reported stolen catalytic converters.
When investigators looked through the security camera footage, they realized they had seen a similar car at a motel.
When they checked the car, they saw license plates, bolt cutters and Sawzall blades. Investigators linked Brumfield, 29, to the vehicle and arrested him. The trunk full of stolen catalytic converters is believed to have come from jurisdictions throughout northern Colorado.
He faces charges of false reporting to authorities, theft and two counts of first-degree criminal trespass- all felonies.
The value of the stolen RV catalytic converters was estimated at $5,600, including the cost of labor to repair the two RVs.
Additional Information from Weld County Sheriff’s Office:
Anyone with information regarding this or any other crime is asked to call the Weld County Sheriff’s Office at (970) 356-4015 or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at www.NoCoCrimeStoppers.com. Those submitting tips through Crime Stoppers that lead to the arrest and filing of charges on a suspect(s) may be eligible for a cash reward.