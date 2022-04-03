HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4) — A swim school was closed Sunday morning after an employee discovered a chemical leak in a mechanical room and called 9-1-1.
Hazardous Materials (HAZMAT) personnel from South Metro Fire Rescue responded to Waterworks Aquatics Highlands Ranch, 8980 Barrons Boulevard, at 8:50 a.m.
Crews determined a pump had failed and leaked muriatic acid overnight, according to South Metro spokesman Eric Hurst. The acid leaked onto the floor of the mechanical room and underneath a door to the sidewalk outside, Hurst said. No other parts of the facility were affected, Hurst said.
“An environmental cleanup company has been called in to pick up the neutralized material,” Hurst added.
Final Update: The acid spill has been neutralized and the incident is under control. Hazmat Team personnel packaged the material and were decontaminated. Crews will be on scene for a while longer picking up equipment. pic.twitter.com/JOcxkznR2B
— South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) April 3, 2022
The building was evacuated while the fire department worked on the spill.
Two females, one of them known to firefighters be a Waterworks employee, were wearing respirators and protective gear when firefighters arrived, Hurst said. Both were checked out for any exposure to the muriatic acid and found to be fine.
Muriatic acid is a diluted form of hydrochloric acid. It is used in swimming pools to adjust pH levels.
Firefighters estimated 20 gallons had spilled, per radio traffic from the scene.
Waterworks has not responded to a CBS4 email about its hours of operation today. According to its website, the business was scheduled to open at 8 a.m. Sunday and close at 5 p.m.