BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Police are searching for the thief or thieves who stole rims and tires from a car parked in a spot on the University of Colorado campus in Boulder. It happened sometime between Sunday night and Thursday at 6 p.m. at Parking Lot 418, which is located near near Kittredge Loop.
The University of Colorado Police Department released photos that show the damaged car. Two rims and tires were taken, and the damage to the car is estimated at about $3,000.
Investigators believe the criminals might have been interrupted while they were in the midst of the theft.
Anyone with information about this crime that might help in the investigation is asked to contact the University of Colorado Boulder Police Department. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.