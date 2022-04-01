(CBS4) – World Autism Day on Saturday April 2nd aims to put a spotlight on the hurdles faced by people with autism and their loved ones. A Colorado family from Superior who lost their home in the Marshall Fire says the disruption of losing everything has reinforced their resilience and ability to adapt.

Kristin Davis has five children, works three jobs as a nurse and was on the job when her kids evacuated their home last December. Brianna Meyer fled with her brother Brennan, who has an autism spectrum disorder and requires 24/7 care.

“A lot of our neighbors’ houses were already on fire when we left so I pretty much just picked him up and put him in the car and when we were walking out he definitely looked around and was a little confused,” Brianna said.

Losing the comfort of home was disruptive for Brennan. The fire claimed his special bed, physical therapy equipment and much more. It was difficult for Brennan to sleep — he’d wake up not knowing where he was.

The Davis-Meyers moved from temporary lodging with family to a hotel, then to a rental property in Erie. It took weeks to receive Brennan’s new bed.

But mom Kristin Davis is grateful.

“It’s been challenging, I would say, but having a kid like Brennan, every day’s kind of a challenge in its own way. You wake up and you don’t know what the day’s going to hold. There were a lot more challenges put in our way with the fire but my kids are so good at jumping in and helping and being accommodating to the differences.”

The communities of Superior and Erie have been supportive, and Brennan has learned to navigate his new surroundings.

Brennan Meyer’s family says he is the top of the pyramid in their household, and is the greatest teacher. They encourage others to learn about autism spectrum disorders and to not fear asking questions.

“Yes it’s different, but please embrace that and please ask about it and please learn about it and come up to him and talk to him and ask the siblings if you don’t feel comfortable,” Davis said. “That’s what’s great about little kids, they come up and ask questions: ‘What is he doing? What is he saying? Why does he make that noise?'”

You can find more resources on autism at the following websites:

– cdc.gov/ncbddd/autism/facts.html

– autismspeaks.org/what-autism

– co4kids.org/partners/autism-society-colorado

– autismsociety.org