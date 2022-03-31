By Anna Maria Basquez

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A high speed chase in two states on Thursday involving a pursuit of a murder convict out of Minnesota on parole violation ended in a crash resulting in the suspect’s death and a Colorado State Patrol deputy injured in Weld County.

The chase started in Wyoming and moved into Colorado.

“There was a pursuit that came down from Wyoming,” said Trooper Gary Cutler, spokesman of the Colorado State Patrol. “They were in pursuit of an individual from Minnesota that had a nationwide warrant for a parole violation. He went to jail initially for a murder. The pursuit ended up in a crash. There is no danger to the public.”

CSP officials revealed that a trooper from the Colorado State Patrol was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The chase ended at Highway 85 and Weld County Road 76, which was closed. The chase began at about 2:45 p.m., troopers said.

A Colorado State Patrol trooper and an Ault Police Department officer successfully deployed stop sticks, according to a statement from CSP.

“The suspect vehicle continued south and swerved into another Colorado State Patrol vehicle causing the State Patrol vehicle to roll and become disabled,” said the statement. “The suspect vehicle also became disabled and the pursuit came to an end.

“The State Trooper sustained minor injuries from the crash and was transported to an area hospital as a precautionary measure. The suspect vehicle went off the road into a drainage ditch and the suspect died from injuries sustained in the crash. The suspect was believed to not be wearing his seatbelt.”