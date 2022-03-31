ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday provided a sad update on the dogs who were rescued from an RV fire this week. The rescue operation was conducted by deputies and Sable Altura Fire Rescue firefighters.
It took place on Tuesday and the office released the following dramatic bodycam video of the operation on Wednesday. It shows the deputies pulling the huskies from the RV without any fire gear.
Viewer discretion advised.
One deputy ran back to his patrol vehicle and grabbed a gas mask. He made multiple trips inside the RV and retrieved the dogs; two of which were not breathing.
It turns out two of the three dogs involved are now dead.
One of the huskies had to be euthanized due to carbon monoxide poisoning. The other husky survived. A third dog also died. It was hiding under furniture.
It’s not clear how the fire started.