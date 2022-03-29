AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — Aurora Police Department responded to a deadly shooting at apartments on Archer Place in Aurora Tuesday Morning.
According to the Aurora PD tweet, police responded to the shooting in the 11800 Block of East Archer Place, where a woman was killed and another woman was injured.
The woman injured was taken to the hospital. Her status was unknown.
No arrest were made, and there was no immediate suspect information.
UPDATE: Shooting actually took place in the parking lot. One woman has been pronounced at the scene and a second woman has been transported to a local hospital in critical condition. No arrests have been made.
