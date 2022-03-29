FIRST ALERTMuch needed moisture moving in on this First Alert Weather Day
By Jack Lowenstein

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — Aurora Police Department responded to a deadly shooting at apartments on Archer Place in Aurora Tuesday Morning.

According to the Aurora PD tweet, police responded to the shooting in the 11800 Block of East Archer Place, where a woman was killed and another woman was injured.

The woman injured was taken to the hospital. Her status was unknown.

No arrest were made, and there was no immediate suspect information.

