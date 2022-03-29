AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado State Patrol responded to a crash scene on E-470 near Jewell Avenue on Tuesday afternoon. They say they first tried to stop the white Hyundai sedan, but the driver drove away. It is unclear if the driver was speeding or for what reason troopers were trying to stop the vehicle.
“We discontinued our pursuit shortly thereafter,” CSP spokesman Josh Lewis told CBS4.
CSP later learned the vehicle was stolen. The driver then crashed in what appears to be a guardrail on E-470. Authorities say the driver ran away, and two passengers stayed behind.
CSP also tells CBS4 two firearms were recovered in the vehicle.
All three are minors, and the driver is a male, CSP says. They were treated for minor injuries.
The driver was taken into custody.
