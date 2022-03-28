LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office alerted residents on the north end of Soul Shine Road to evacuate on Monday afternoon. Firefighters rushed to the area near Highway 34, east of Estes Park.
The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said the evacuation orders were voluntary, but then updated to say they were mandatory. As of 5 p.m., nine contacts were told to evacuate.
The sheriff’s office says deputies are going door to door to notify residents.
The fire was last reported to be 23 acres. There are two spot fires, U.S. Forest Service officials say.
“Fire is creeping and smoldering, burning on private and Roosevelt NF,” they stated on social media.
Estes Valley fire officials say while they are requesting a third alarm fire response, it doesn’t appear any structures are involved.
Two firefighting aircraft are at the scene.
This is the Larimer County Sheriff's Office with an emergency message. We are working a wildfire on Soul Shine Road south of Highway 34 just east of Estes Park. Fire officials have issued voluntary evacuations from Soul Shine Road east to Brown Trout Lane https://t.co/gbqanE64N3
— Larimer Sheriff (@LarimerSheriff) March 28, 2022
It is also unclear where the evacuees should go to receive more information.