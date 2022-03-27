CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police officers say they found a 17-year-old girl dead in an alley, but they don’t know the circumstances leading up to her death. The responded to the area near 15th and Quebec Street at around 12:30 p.m. on March 26.

Investigators say her death, however, is criminal in nature, and they are treating the investigation as a homicide.

Further information about the victim will be released by the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner.

Those with more information are asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tips can be submitted anonymously.

