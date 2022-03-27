DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police officers say they found a 17-year-old girl dead in an alley, but they don’t know the circumstances leading up to her death. The responded to the area near 15th and Quebec Street at around 12:30 p.m. on March 26.
Investigators say her death, however, is criminal in nature, and they are treating the investigation as a homicide.
Further information about the victim will be released by the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner.
ALERT: On March 26th at 12:36 p.m., DPD received a call regarding a 17-year-old female down in the 1500 block N. Quebec St. alley w/ unknown circumstances. Due to preliminary info, DPD is investigating this as a homicide. Please call @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-STOP w/ info/tips. pic.twitter.com/pLUZDMaao4
Those with more information are asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tips can be submitted anonymously.