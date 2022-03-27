Girl Scouts Deliver Donated Cookies To Rocky Mountain Hospital For ChildrenGirl Scouts from Troop 68042 in south Denver delivered cookies to some patients, doctors and nurses at Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children.

Poudre School District Handing Out At-Home COVID TestsAs families with students return from spring break travel and vacations, one northern Colorado school district is trying to get ahead of any possible spread of COVID-19 in the classroom.

'Extremely Safe, Extremely Protective': Colorado Doctor Discusses Moderna COVID Vaccine For Children 6 And YoungerCBS4 Medical Editor Dr. Dave Hnida talked about the dosage those children would receive in the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

'Forever Virus': Colorado Doctor Discusses Recent Rise Of COVID CasesCBS4 Medical Editor Dr. Dave Hnida said the new variant is much more contagious than previous variants and experts are predicting another wave of illnesses due to the new variant.

End Of An Era: Last Weekend For Mobile Vaccinations At Aurora Shopping CenterA new COVID variant is surging in Europe while protocols and restrictions are being lifted in Colorado, but doctors say no need for concern.

'Stealth Omicron' Variant Detected In Denver's WastewaterThe Denver Department of Public Health and Environment says they've detected the "stealth omicron" COVID-19 variant in both wastewater and "human specimens."