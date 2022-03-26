LOUISVILLE, Colo. (CBS4)– Not all art belongs in a museum like the Denver Art Museum, but all art has value in one way or another. Most often it’s sentimental value held by the owner of the piece.

That’s why restoration experts from the Denver Art Museum are teaming up with their colleagues at the Louisville Historical Museum. To make sure that people who survived the Marshall Fire are able to hold on to the pieces that survived that mean the most of them.”

“The art that we make is the soul of humanity,” said Sarah Melching.

She thinks that art preserves the story of our time. Not only how we look, but also how we see the world around us.

When a catastrophic event like the Marshall Fire destroyed a community a part of Boulder County’s collective story is erased.

“What has survived obviously have a lot of sentimental meaning to people. It relates to history or family members in their lives,” said Melching.

On the last weekend of each month through may they are hosting an event at the Louisville Public Library to teach people how to restore their damaged art and jewelry.

“This is an opportunity to help them recover their collective memory,” said Melching.

Of course, the fire was very destructive so not everything can be saved.

“But I think that it is possible to do a degree of recovery with a lot of things that did withstand the fire,” said Melching.

It’s their way of helping Boulder County rebuild and move on. Without forgetting about their past.

“We’re just hoping we can put the word out and have more people engaged with the process,” said Melching.

If you have a damaged piece it doesn’t have to have survived the fire to be fixed. A lot of works of art were damaged by smoke or even water. The restoration experts from the Denver Art Museum can tell you how to fix those issues as well.