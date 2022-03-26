DENVER (CBS4) — Denver Police Department response to a deadly shooting on Larimer Street in the Ballpark District early Saturday morning.
According to the the DPD tweet, at about 2 a.m., officers were in the 2000 block of Larimer, where one man was shot and killed.
ALERT: #DPD is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 2000 Block of Larimer St. One adult male has been pronounced deceased on scene. Officers are working to develop suspect information. Updates will be posted to this thread as they come available #Denver pic.twitter.com/8QPSRIZcE9
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) March 26, 2022
Crime scene tape hung across the full intersection at 20th Street and Larimer and at 21st Street and Larimer at 7 a.m.
There was no suspect information Saturday morning.
“An adult male was pronounced deceased on the scene with an apparent gunshot sound,” said Nate McGee, spokesman for Denver Police Department. “We received the call at 2:13 a.m. We’re asking the public if they have any information to please call the Crime Stoppers number.”
Anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7876.