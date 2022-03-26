First Alert Meteorologist Callie Zanandrie
DENVER (CBS4) – Above normal spring temperatures will rule the weather this weekend. Today, daytime high temperatures will be in the 70s for the metro area. In the mountains, daytime highs will reach the 40s and 50s. We will see plenty of sunshine with dry conditions statewide.
Very low humidity combined with gusty winds today have prompted a Red Flag Warning from noon through 8 p.m. for Fremont, Pueblo, El Paso, Huerfano, and Las Animas Counties.
Overnight, conditions will be mild with temperatures in the 40s for the Denver metro area.
We are in store for even warmer weather Sunday as high pressure dominates. The existing record is 78 degrees set on March 27, 1988. There’s a good chance we will break this record. We are forecasting a high of 79 degrees.
Monday daytime high temperatures will stay above normal in the 70s with dry conditions in the metro area.
We are tracking our next spring storm system that will bring cooler and wetter weather on Tuesday. The mountains could get 2-6 inches of snow from Monday night through Tuesday night.
We will mainly see rain in the metro area, but it is possible to see a few flurries late Tuesday evening along the urban corridor.