CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) — Colorado State Patrol used a drone Friday to map out a deadly crash that killed a pedestrian on a stretch of Interstate 25 in Castle Rock earlier in the week.
According CSP, state troopers responded to the crash on I-25 near Wilcox Street around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday night, where investigators say a pedestrian was potentially hit and killed by three vehicles. CBS4 was told this is not a hit-and-run investigation.
State trooper activity shut down the interstate in southbound lanes at Wilcox for about an hour and a half Friday morning before lanes were reopened close to 10:40 a.m.
There was no further information shared about the victim Friday.