DENVER (CBS4) – A fire at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium in Denver was extinguished after it sparked a plume of smoke that could be seen for miles on Thursday afternoon. Investigators are holding a news conference at 3 p.m. to discuss the fire. Watch it live on CBS News Colorado.

Fire now under control at Mile high Stadium. Sprinklers attempted to stop the fire, but firefighters were needed to complete extinguishment. Heavy fire & smoke was found on our arrival media briefing to take place at 3:00 p.m. on east side of stadium. @DenSafetyDept @CityofDenver pic.twitter.com/7AjPg1x1AN — Denver Fire Department (@Denver_Fire) March 24, 2022

Fire crews arrived at the stadium to find heavy, thick black smoke and flames. Firefighters got the fire under control shortly after arriving. Sprinklers from the fire suppression system attempted to stop the fire but firefighters were needed to completely extinguish the fire.

Several rows of seats were destroyed in the fire near the suites.

Copter4 flew over the damage which showed firefighters hosing down the burned area and the area above it. About 1,000 square feet burned inside the stadium.

The fire occurred in a construction zone near the East Club Lounge inside the stadium. The stadium was evacuated as a precaution. No one was injured.

A small fire that occurred in a construction zone near the East Club Lounge at Empower Field at Mile High has been contained by @Denver_Fire. That area of the stadium was quickly evacuated as a precaution and there were no injuries sustained. — Empower Field at Mile High (@EmpowerField) March 24, 2022

The fire was reportedly under control shortly before 3 p.m. What caused the fire is being investigated.

“Our fire investigators are very thorough,” said Denver Fire Capt. Greg Pixley. “Our investigators will determine what caused the fire and how it spread so quickly.”

Pixley said that the seats contain certain petroleum products which help the fire burn at a high temperature and a significant speed.

“We know it’s windy, the wind could have pushed that fire,” said Pixley.