(CBS4) — We have been reporting for months about the issue of fentanyl in Colorado. State lawmakers are working on a bill to fight it as the number of state deaths continue to increase daily due to the substance.

This bill would have stronger penalties for those distributing fentanyl, including dealers linked to an overdose death. Also, there would be millions of dollars available for treatment and prevention.

The bill would also increase access to resources such as fentanyl test strips and Narcan, a prescription medicine used for the treatment of a known or suspected opioid overdose.

This comes after five people died after inhaling cocaine-laced fentanyl in Commerce City in February.

In December 2021, a teenage girl in Colorado Springs had a fentanyl overdose in class.

State Rep. Leslie Herod is among a group of Colorado lawmakers set to introduce the bill aimed at combating a growing a public crisis.

“We are partnering a public safety approach with a public health approach,” Hord said. “People were dying from poisoning; people are dying from poisoning of fentanyl, and we have to address it.”

In January, Colorado Health Institute updated its report, “A Parallel Epidemic: More Overdose Deaths in 2020, Fentanyl Fatalities Spike,” which was originally publish in October 2021. The report highlights changes in overdose rates in Colorado.

Included in its key takeaways was the finding there was a 54% rise in fentanyl overdoses in Colorado in 2020, which accounted for nearly 2 in 3 overdose deaths in the state. In 2020, 1,477 Coloradans died of drug overdoses – the most overdose deaths ever recorded in the state, and a 38% increase from 2019 according to data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

According to the report, the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated the impacts of the rising rate of substance use and on access to treatment and support options.

Under the expected bill, penalties for those in possession of fentanyl would stay the same. This comes from a change in the law in 2019 that lowered possession of 4 grams of fentanyl from a felony to a misdemeanor.

Gov. Jared Polis, Speaker Alec Garnett, a bipartisan group of state legislators, district attorneys and community members were scheduled Thursday to discuss the new legislation to prevent fentanyl deaths and save lives during a press conference at 10:30 a.m. at the Colorado State Capitol.