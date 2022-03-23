EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office wants to find a man they say stole a truck out of a parking lot. The suspect was seen on surveillance video walking through a parking lot in the Airpark Drive business area in Gypsum.
Officers say it happened on March 21 at around 4:30 a.m.
The suspect allegedly got inside a white 2006 Ford Ranger and drove away. He ended up coming back to Gypsum more than an hour later and abandoned the truck at the airport parking lot.
Police ask you call them if you have more information.