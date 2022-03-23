DENVER (CBS4) — Denver Zoo announced Wednesday it has launched an effort to provide emergency assistance to the zoos in Ukraine that have been impacted by the Russian invasion.

“So much of what we do is giving the animals in our care everything they need to thrive and create a stress-free environment, and I can’t begin to imagine how you do that in a warzone,” said Maura Davis, assistant curator of pachyderms at Denver Zoo.

“I’ve seen the reports that many of the zookeepers in Ukraine are sleeping at their zoos to care for their animals, but I’m sure they’re wondering where they’re going to get their next load of hay, vegetables and other supplies.”

Denver Zoo officials say funds raised will support the organizations and personnel working in Ukraine and bordering nations that are providing food, transportation, veterinary care and evacuation for the animals. The fund will also support zookeepers and other staff that continue to care for their animals “under extremely dangerous and difficult conditions,” officials stated.

Donations to the Denver Zoo Wildlife Emergency Fund can be made here.

“We’ve all watched in horror as this crisis has unfolded in Ukraine, and our hearts go out to the Ukrainian people,” said Bert Vescolani, President and CEO of Denver Zoo and a council member of the World Association of Zoos and Aquariums (WAZA).

“Our zoo professional colleagues in Ukraine have inspired us with their courage and dedication as they work to care for the animals, and we must do what we can to support them as a member of the global zoo and wildlife conservation community,” Vescolani stated.