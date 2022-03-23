DENVER (CBS4) — Madeleine Albright, the first woman to ever serve as secretary of state, has died of cancer, her family said. She was 84.
Albright was born in Czechoslovakia but raised in Colorado. Her family was driven out by Nazi storm troopers, and then by communists, and moved to Denver in 1948.
“Denver is where I grew up believing in the American dream,” she said in her speech at the Democratic National Convention in 2008 in Denver, an event she described as “a homecoming.”
Albright attended Kent Denver School and won the Rocky Mountain Empire Award “for reciting, in alphabetical order, the 51 members of the United Nations.”
She held a summer job at the Denver Post where she met her former husband, Joseph Medill Patterson Albright.
Her father, Josef Korbelova, was the founding dean of the Graduate School of International Studies at the University of Denver.
She served as the first woman Secretary of State from 1997 to 2001 under President Bill Clinton.