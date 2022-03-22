BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) — It was a day to remember — that so many wish they could forget. Community members gathered to remember the victims killed at the King Soopers store on Table Mesa Drive last year, and honor the heroism of Boulder Police officer Eric Talley.
Chief Maris Harold told those gathered at a ceremony, “We will always remember March 22nd, but the events of that day will not define us.”
An ordinary day that ended with so many lives lost, Michael Dougherty the District Attorney remarked, “They were working, shopping, living their lives shopping, completely innocent.”
It is still not known why the gunman chose this store or what his motive
may have been. He has been undergoing psychiatric exams and has still not been deemed competent to stand trial.
Officer Mitch Trujillo spoke for Eric Talley’s family.
“Those of us who loved Eric will never forget, but what you have done today insures that Eric will never be forgotten by anyone,” he said.
In all, 10 people lost their lives and were remembered along with the officer who tried to save them.
Members of the community gathered in front of the police headquarters in tribute to a man for who the bell tolled too soon.