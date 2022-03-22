CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
DENVER (CBS4)– The first electric semi trucks are available for sale in Colorado. An event outside the state Capitol showcased the vehicles.

An electric semi truck was on display for the public on Tuesday as an example of what companies will be selling.

“For the last three years, we’ve been laying the groundwork for a successful electric vehicle ecosystem,” said Colorado Energy Office director Will Toor.

Supporters say this is a huge step to reach certain climate action goals. The semis are zero emissions class eight big rigs.