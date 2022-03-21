AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — A water main break shut down a stretch of westbound E Iliff Avenue in Aurora Monday morning. There were no expected impacts to customer water service, Aurora Water tweeted.
According to the Aurora Water, the main break closed westbound lanes on Iliff between Interstate 225 and S Peoria Street.
Drivers were advised to use either E Yale Avenue or E Mississippi Avenue as alternate routes during the morning commute.
There was no information about the estimated time it would take to fix the main break, and there was no immediate information about the cause.
Traffic Alert CORRECTED LOCATION -T he westbound lanes of E. Iliff Ave. is closed between Peoria and I-225 in Aurora through most of the morning due to a water line break. There is no impact on water service to customers. Please use Yale or Mississippi as alt routes. pic.twitter.com/RUOSIWX1go
— Aurora Water (@AuroraWaterCO) March 21, 2022