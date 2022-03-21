CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Jack Lowenstein

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — A water main break shut down a stretch of westbound E Iliff Avenue in Aurora Monday morning. There were no expected impacts to customer water service, Aurora Water tweeted.

According to the Aurora Water, the main break closed westbound lanes on Iliff between Interstate 225 and S Peoria Street.

Drivers were advised to use either E Yale Avenue or E Mississippi Avenue as alternate routes during the morning commute.

There was no information about the estimated time it would take to fix the main break, and there was no immediate information about the cause.

