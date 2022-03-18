DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Department of Public Health and Environment says they’ve detected the “stealth omicron” COVID-19 variant in both wastewater and “human specimens.” The variant is officially known as COVID-19 BA.2.
“(DDPHE) is not concerned about a surge in cases as seen with previous COVID-19 variants,” the department stated in a news release on Friday.
They point to environmental factors, low overall transmission and community behavior as reasons to believe the variant will likely not surge in the community.
DDPHE says it recognizes upticks in the percentage of cases, however says natural immunity and higher vaccination rates will help. Data from DDPHE shows a 1.81% one-week average positivity rate as of March 16.
Denver reminds residents free COVID-19 rapid tests are available at all recreation centers in the city, aside from La Alma recreation center.
There will be a free vaccination clinic for Denver residents who are blind, deaf or hard of hearing at the Rodolfo “Corky” Gonzales Branch Library on Irving. The event will be on the second floor from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.