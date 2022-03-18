BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The Boulder Police Department set up a memorial outside of its headquarters on March 18 to honor one of their own — Officer Eric Talley who died in a shooting at a King Soopers. The shooting occurred nearly a year ago, on March 22, 2021.
Talley was among ten people who were gunned down at the grocery store in the middle of the day. BPD says the memorial car is one way to show the community they will never forget that fateful day and the support from the community that followed.
The public can visit the car, police say.
The city has a schedule of commemoration events leading through March 22.
- A Line of Duty Death commemoration at the Boulder Police Department at 2 p.m. on March 22. The livestream will be available at https://tinyurl.com/March22BPDCeremony.
- A moment of silence wherever you are at 2:30 p.m. on March 22. All City of Boulder offices and operations will recognize that moment of silence at 2:30 p.m.
- Communitywide Day of Remembrance gathering at the Glen Huntington Bandshell from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on March 22. Gov. Jared Polis and Congressman Joe Neguse along with other local elected officials and city leadership will be in attendance. This event will NOT be livestreamed.