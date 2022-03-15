DENVER (CBS4) – UCHealth Colorado donated $200,000 worth of medical supplies to Project C.U.R.E. — all to help Ukrainian refugees fleeing war in their country. The supplies left for Ukraine on Tuesday morning.
Supplies included 100 palettes of syringes, gloves, masks and gowns. UCHealth says the surplus was sitting in a warehouse before they decided to donate it.
“Obviously dealing with infections and things like these are going to be hugely important for the surgeon to be able to prep and keep a sterile environment, things like that,” said David Davis, Director of Supply Chain at UCHealth Anschutz.
UCHealth also donated proceeds from an annual health and wellness event over the weekend to Project C.U.R.E. to help with the cost of shipping the supplies.
Project C.U.R.E. has a three day window to cross into Ukraine once their plane lands in Poland.