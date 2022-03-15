(CBS4)- The Nashville Ballet is bringing a one-of-a-kind show to the Robert and Judi Newman Center for the Performing Arts at the University of Denver. “Lucy Negro Redux” is an original ballet based on a book of poetry by Caroline Randall Williams. Williams performs her spoken word on stage with the company of the Nashville Ballet. On CBS News Colorado, we talked to Williams about her book and the show.
“Dance is one of the most powerful ways to experience a story. This is a multi-genre, creative experience,” says Williams. “It’s a beautiful love story that is danced and then there’s also this narrative that I get to share as spoken word. It’s a little bit of everything.”
The ballet includes themes like love, otherness, equality, and beauty.
“What I want audiences to take away from this show is a sense of wonder at how we can look again at the past to heal and connect to each other. There’s also a sense of creative opportunity to build unexpected bridges, like the one in this show between ballet and poems.”
On top of the spoken word performed by Williams, the ballet also features music performed live by Grammy Award-winning artist Rhiannon Giddens and Francesco Turrisi.
“Lucy Negro Redux” will be at the June Swaner Gates Concert Hall March 29 and 30 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $29.