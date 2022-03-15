BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– On March 22, the day marking one year since a gunman killed 10 innocent people inside the Table Mesa King Soopers in Boulder, that store will be closed. All King Soopers and City Market stores will “pause for a moment of silence at 2:30 p.m. as a symbol of remembrance and reverence.”
“The anniversary of this tragedy will undoubtedly impact each of us differently,” said Joe Kelley, president of King Soopers in a statement. “Closing the store to honor the tragic loss of life and to provide our associates space to process their emotions as they continue to navigate the healing process allows us to continue to deliver on our commitment to support our associates and our community as we all heal and grieve together.”
The victims are Denny Strong, Neven Stanisic, Rikki Olds, Tralona Bartkowiak, Suzanne Fountain, Teri Leiker, Kevin Mahoney, Lynn Murray, Jody Waters, and Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley.
The store will close to the public at 11 p.m. on Monday, March 21 and will re-open at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, March 23.
The King Soopers Table Mesa location reopened on Feb. 9 after the store was renovated.