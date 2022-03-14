BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Buffaloes women’s basketball team is celebrating its first NCAA Tournament berth since 2013.
It’s only the CU women’s second appearance in the tournament since 2004.
So about last night… 😍 pic.twitter.com/TIwceExTHX
— Colorado Women's Basketball 🦬 (@CUBuffsWBB) March 14, 2022
The Buffs are a 7th seed and will face 10th seeded Creighton on Friday in the first round. The game will be in Iowa City.
“It feels like we’re fulfilling something that we’ve been working towards every single day for 6 years and come close but fallen short,” head coach JR Payne said. “And so to have reached this opportunity is really great.”