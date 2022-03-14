CBS News ColoradoWatch Now

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Buffaloes women’s basketball team is celebrating its first NCAA Tournament berth since 2013.

(credit: CBS)

It’s only the CU women’s second appearance in the tournament since 2004.

The Buffs are a 7th seed and will face 10th seeded Creighton on Friday in the first round. The game will be in Iowa City.

Colorado Buffaloes head coach JR Payne watches her team before sending in Colorado Buffaloes guard Tameiya Sadler on Feb. 13, 2022, at the Maples Pavilion in Palo Alto, California.

Colorado Buffaloes head coach JR Payne watches her team before sending in Colorado Buffaloes guard Tameiya Sadler on Feb. 13, 2022, at the Maples Pavilion in Palo Alto, California. (Photo by Douglas Stringer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

“It feels like we’re fulfilling something that we’ve been working towards every single day for 6 years and come close but fallen short,” head coach JR Payne said. “And so to have reached this opportunity is really great.”