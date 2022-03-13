CLEAR CREEK CANYON, Colo. (CBS4) – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to Clear Creek Canyon Sunday morning after human remains were found. Investigators say hikers came across the remains near tunnel 2 on Highway 6.
Officials say the area is remote and “off the beaten path.” The highway is expected to be closed for crews to cross the creek.
A bit more info on this: @jeffcosheriffco told me the remains are not recent, skeletal in nature. They also believe the person died of natural causes, although the corners report will have more details and specifics. @CBSDenver https://t.co/YNfq0R8ytM pic.twitter.com/LBSBIPBS0U
— Spencer Wilson (@Spencer_WNews) March 13, 2022
They urge drivers to avoid the canyon between Highways 58 and 119.
At around 12 p.m., the sheriff’s office says skeletal remains were recovered. They don’t believe the death was suspicious, but rather they believe the person died of natural causes.
Today we are in the area of tunnel 2 on Hwy 6 in Clear Creek Canyon. We are recovering human remains that were found in a remote location. The death was not recent. More info on the investigation will be provided as it becomes available. Please carefully through the area. pic.twitter.com/MoWbZTECk8
— Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) March 13, 2022
Details about remains are not clear, however investigators say they are not recent.