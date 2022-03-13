CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
CLEAR CREEK CANYON, Colo. (CBS4) – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to Clear Creek Canyon Sunday morning after human remains were found. Investigators say hikers came across the remains near tunnel 2 on Highway 6.

Officials say the area is remote and “off the beaten path.” The highway is expected to be closed for crews to cross the creek.

They urge drivers to avoid the canyon between Highways 58 and 119.

At around 12 p.m., the sheriff’s office says skeletal remains were recovered. They don’t believe the death was suspicious, but rather they believe the person died of natural causes.

Details about remains are not clear, however investigators say they are not recent.

Danielle Chavira