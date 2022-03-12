DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado legislators introduced a House bill to keep the state on Daylight Saving Time — time we use during the summer — if federal law allows states to do so. Right now, states can change to standard time without approval from Congress.
The bill, sponsored by Reps. Cathy Kipp (D-CO 52), Patrick Neville (R- CO 45) and Sens. Jeff Bridges (D- CO 26) and Ray Scott (R-CO 7), was introduced on March. 11.
However, Kipp, Bridges and Scott have also introduced a second bill calling for Colorado to call one time year-round. Senate Bill 22-135 aims to keep Colorado on Mountain Standard Time — time we use during the winter months.
That bill was last sent to the Senate Committee on State, Veterans, & Military Affairs.
Voters would have to vote on the bill in November if it makes it out of the legislature.