Assisted Living Center Will Have New Ownership After CBS4 Reporting About Neglect, AbuseThe center in Aurora is for older adults with memory conditions.

45 minutes ago

Douglas County School Board Delays Vote On Lawsuit AppealThe Douglas County School Board has put off a vote, for now, on whether to appeal a judge's decision that found the four majority members violated the Colorado's opening meetings law.

48 minutes ago

Bill At Colorado State Capitol Would Pay People To Replace Lush Green Lawns With Drought-Resistant PlantsSome state lawmakers are hoping to entice Coloradans to replace their lush lawns with something more drought friendly.

50 minutes ago

Big Denver Drug Bust: Dealer Allegedly Had Nearly 10,000 Fentanyl Pills, 179 Pounds Of MethDenver police found a large supply of various illegal drugs at two homes in the Denver metro area and arrested a 59-year-old man.

2 hours ago

Week Of Women Honoree Reminds Everyone Of Important Role Women Play In Healing Cultural WoundsThis week, as we celebrate the role women play in society, it’s important to remember the important role they play in healing deep cultural wounds.

3 hours ago

Former Denver City Attorney Threatens Action Over Secret Emails, Messages: 'Horrible Treatment'A former employee of the Denver City Attorney's Office is threatening a lawsuit against her former employer and the people who were supposed to mentor her after learning she was targeted by those coworkers in disparaging, cruel and inappropriate messages.

3 hours ago