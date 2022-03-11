DENVER (CBS4)– Sarah Duchess of York is in Denver and made some time in her busy schedule to read to school children. The Duchess of York is the keynote speaker at a Junior League of Denver fundraiser on Friday night.
She started her day on Friday meeting some students at Schmitt Elementary School.
The Duchess read from one of the dozens of children’s books that she has written over the years. Proceeds from those books go to the construction of schools in remote areas. The Duchess believes that education is essential for all children.