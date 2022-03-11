AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A 16-year-old boy was killed in a shooting in Aurora on Friday afternoon.
It happened at an apartment complex in the 17200 block of East Asbury Circle just to the south of Overland High School. That’s close to Prairie Middle School and the intersection of South Peoria Street and East Iliff Avenue.
The victim died after being taken to the hospital.
The events that led up to the shooting remain under investigation, and so far no suspect descriptions have been released. Anyone with information about this crime that might help in the investigation is asked to contact Aurora police or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867). Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of $2,000.