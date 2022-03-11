(CBS4) – With the possibility floating out there that the U.S. Supreme Court could overturn Roe v. Wade in June, Democratic state lawmakers are rushing to pass a bill guaranteeing access to abortions in Colorado.

While abortion is legal in Colorado now, it’s not in state law.

The “Reproductive Health Equity Act” says women have the right to an abortion and the right to contraception and state and local governments cannot restrict that. It also says an embryo does not have personhood rights.

The Colorado House spent hours debating the bill Friday.

“At its core this bill is about our right to make private medical decisions,” said state Rep. Meg Froelich, one of the bill’s sponsors.

Republican state Rep. Kim Ransom said the rights of the unborn need to be protected.

“We keep talking about the woman. We keep talking about the woman’s rights. You’re forgetting someone. There is a baby inside there with its own DNA,” she said.

Democrats argued the bill simply codifies what is already legal in Colorado. Republicans insisted it goes much further, saying it opens the door to minors getting abortions without parental permission and bars local governments from enacting any restrictions of their own.

“Doesn’t everybody deserve a birthday?” asked state Rep. Patrick Neville.

Froelich and Rep. Daneya Esgar and are sponsors of the bill that they say is needed in the event the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade after the legislature adjourns.

“If we don’t have this law passed by the end of session, we actually risk the safety and security of abortion providers in communities could move more rapidly to end access to abortion,” said Esgar.

Several lawmakers made the case — for and against the bill — with personal stories.

State Rep. Tonya Van Beber says she was born at 22 weeks and wasn’t expected to survive.

“Though this person might not be fully developed, I am living proof we are fully human,” she said.

State Rep. Tracy Bennet says she was told at one point during her pregnancy that she would have to choose between her life and her baby’s, “but I was comforted by one thing. It was my choice.”

Republicans said the bill was premature, Democrats noted the GOP has already tried repeatedly to limit abortion in Colorado and 19 states have succeeded in doing so.

“This affirms that people have the right to control their own bodies, lives and futures,” said Esgar.

State Rep. Hugh McKean said the bill doesn’t provide the right to “health equity” as the title suggests.

“Where’s the equality of opportunity for voices we can’t hear?” he said.