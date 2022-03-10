By Anna Basquez
DENVER (CBS4)– Denver police are looking for suspects in a bullet grazing Thursday of a man in an apartment home in the Lowry neighborhood.
“We did have an adult male who was inside of his apartment, a bullet came through his window, struck him, he had a slight graze,” said Denver Police Department Spokesman Kurt Barnes. “We’re trying to determine where the bullet was fired from.”
The call came just after 4 p.m. on Thursday and officers responded to Novi at Lowry apartment complex located at 8000 E. 12th Ave. Building 14.
“It seems random,” Barnes said. “We have officers out checking out the area.”
He said anyone who witnessed anything in the area can call 720-913-STOP.