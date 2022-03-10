DENVER (CBS4) 0 Demi-Leigh Tebow visited the University of Denver’s Cable Center as the guest speaker for the first ever Ladies Luncheon for Musana called Grit and Grace. More than 300 women came together to meet Demi-Leigh, and to learn more and support Musana in how it’s changing lives in Uganda.

Demi-Leigh is South African.

She shared how much she loves her home, being married to former Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow, and how they’re dedicating their lives to serving God and loving others.

Empowering women – especially the most vulnerable – is close to her heart. CBS4’s Karen Leigh emceed Wednesday’s event.

Musana was founded after three Colorado university students traveled to Uganda for an internship. While there, they found over a 160 children living in deplorable conditions at an orphanage. They knew they had to act, and boy did they.

These three young women partnered with two Ugandan men and this group of future founders adopted 80 of the children.

In 2008, Musana Children’s home was created….and these children for the first time had clean beds to sleep in, food to eat, and a life of education ahead of them.

Most importantly they were loved.

Today – some 14 years late – Musana has its own medical hospital, a large local restaurant, schools, nurseries, skilled training and so much more for the people that live there.

Musana is not a charity; it’s a sustainable solution breaking the cycle of poverty and dependency in Uganda. It is 100% sustainable.

Which means all money donated today goes to building more schools, and more sustainable models in other areas of Uganda.

To learn more visit musana.org or Demi-Leigh Tebow’s website.