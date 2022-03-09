VAIL, Colo. (CBS4) — The public is being warned not to borrow someone else’s ski pass to cut costs at the ski lift. The Vail Police Department says it has seen an increase in ski pass fraud this season.
According to the police department’s press release, 31 people have been cited for deceptive use as of March 8, compared to 27 total citations for the entire previous ski season.
Vail police are working with Vail Mountain to identify and prosecute fraudulent pass users. Investigators say the weeks leading up to the end of the season are typically the busiest times for ski pass fraud. As technology improves each year, it becomes more difficult to find a way to use a borrowed pass.
Police say the penalties involved heavily outweigh the risks: Once fraudulent use is identified, suspects are either issued a summons into court and released or arrested, depending on the circumstances. The charge can carry a maximum fine of up to $999 and/or 180 days in jail.
The original passholder doesn’t avoid state law either. They can have their ski pass revoked as a result of its misuse.
Anyone with questions involving ski pass use can contact Vail Resorts.