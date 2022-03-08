CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4)– South Metro Fire Rescue and the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a suspect wanted in an arson investigation. The fire in Centennial last week displaced nearly two dozen apartment units.
Firefighters rushed to the fire at the Ivy Crossing apartment complex located at 7535 E. Harvard Ave. just before 1 p.m. on March 1.
When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke in the building and quickly located and extinguished a fire burning in the mechanical room. One adult was evaluated by paramedics for a minor injury.
Although firefighters prevented flames from spreading to neighboring apartment units but the electrical utilities for the entire building were seriously damaged. Electricity to the building was shut off and residents were not allowed to return home until repairs are made.
Investigators determined the fire was incendiary in nature and awards are being offered from a $5,000 arson fund for information leading to the identification of those responsible for the fire. Tips should be reported to 1-877-892-7766.