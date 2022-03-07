AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A judge sentenced a 20-year-old man for his role in the attack and fire at the Aurora Municipal Courthouse during protests in 2020. Jordan White was sentenced to six years in prison for smashing windows, throwing lighted fireworks into the building while wearing military-style apparel.
Prosecutors say he directed other rioters during the chaos on July 25.
White was charged with six counts of: first degree arson, inciting a riot, criminal mischief, engaging in a riot, and disobedience of public safety orders under riot conditions
In a plea deal, he pled guilty to two charges of arson and inciting a riot.
“An attack on a courthouse, on the place people go to seek justice, is an attack on the rule of law itself,” District Attorney John Kellner said. “Violence and destruction are not how we solve problems in our democracy, and this sentence should deter anyone who thinks to do this in our community.”
Prosecutors add rioters aimed fireworks at police officers, and four employees were trapped in the building during the riot.
“This was not an act of civil disobedience,” Judge Ryan Stuart said before imposing the sentence. “Attacks on our temples of democracy—our capitols and our courthouses—must be met with swift justice.”
White was also ordered to pay nearly $75,000 in restitution for the damages.