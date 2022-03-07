COVID 3rd Leading Cause Of Death For 2020, 2021 In Colorado For the past two years, COVID-19 became Colorado's third-leading cause of death.

Huge Advances In Therapy And Treatment In Colorado 2 Years After First COVID CaseThis weekend marked two years since the first confirmed COVID-19 case in Colorado.

'Unprecedented Amounts Of Children With Anxiety': Younger Generation Stressed While Living With COVIDAccording to UCHealth, one of Colorado’s largest medical providers, the pandemic caused many children 12-year-old and younger to experience stress, depression and anxiety.

Colorado Doctor Jeffrey Kesten Sentenced To Prison For Receiving Pharmaceutical Company's BribesA physician will spend time behind bars for prescribing a fentanyl-based spray product to patients while receiving bribes and "kickbacks" from the maker of the drug.

Colorado Clinic Director Expects Ukraine Conflict Is Impacting Mental Health Of Adults (And Children) More Than We RealizeAs the crisis in Ukraine continues, experts say it's likely going to have affect our mental health, more than we may even want to believe.

'Saved For A Reason’: Colorado Doesn’t Track One Of The Leading Causes Of Death, Vail Woman Determined to Change ThatCardiac arrest is one of the leading causes of death but the State of Colorado doesn't even recognize it as a disease, let alone collect data or spend any money on research. That would change under a bill at the state Capitol.