AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The ice and snow couldn’t keep Coloradans from helping people in Ukraine, as that war moves into another week. On Sunday, hundreds gathered at Wake & Take Coffee Bar in Aurora to raise money for critical medical supplies.

“Even though we’re not in Ukraine, it’s still affecting each and every one of us,” said Mylan Semenyuk.

“This is our pain, these are our families who live there,” said Irina Shatalov.

For Shatalov, the Ukrainian sights and sounds filling the coffee shop created a cathartic experience Sunday, nearly two weeks after her home country came under siege. At one point, her family members back in Kyiv spent six days in a bomb shelter, she said.

“You’re just checking messages, you’re just checking your phone because my whole family is in Kyiv,” Shatalov said.

Shatalov is part of Ukrainians of Colorado, a group created in 2014 when Russia annexed Crimea. Now, their own friends and family are in harm’s way.

“Some places which I know, they don’t exist anymore,” Shatalov said.

“We are the ones who have taken the largest hit, lives, destruction of lives, destruction of our cities,” said Marina Dubrova president Ukrainians of Colorado.

On Sunday, the goal was to fight back with fundraising. Proceeds from each cup of coffee, pastry, and raffle ticket will go toward helping Ukrainians. The nonprofit is working with Project C.U.R.E., a humanitarian relief organization, to ship medical supplies to Ukraine.

“With war raging, supplies are low and time matters,” said Semenyuk.

“This is our pain, these are our families who live there,” said Shatalov. “Every hug today, every single hi means I love you, I feel you, and I want to help you.”

While thousands of miles away, the effort is one way Colorado Ukrainians are doing their part to help, as their loved ones put their lives on the line.

“Like my parents said, this is my land, this is my house, this is my people and I’m going to stay and fight,” said Shatalov.

Organizers said this is the first of several fundraisers planned to help the people of Ukraine. Until then, you can also donate to the nonprofit or Project C.U.R.E on their websites.

“Sometimes the most powerful thing you can do is show up, and we show up for each other,” said Semenyuk. “We did today, and we do every day.”