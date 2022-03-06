(CBS4) – As the crisis in Ukraine continues, experts say it’s likely going to have affect our mental health, more than we may even want to believe.

“It’s definitely going to be impacting our health,” said Blake Fleet, the Chrysalis Continuing Care clinical director in Denver. “I know things like this that feel out of control, feelings that the world’s going to end, are definitely going to cause higher levels of depression.”

And that depression can get passed on to your child, because children feed off of the emotions of adults. Which is why Fleet said self-care is critical for parents and talking to your child about the ongoing war is encouraged, especially if the child is age appropriate.

“A child below the age of 5, there’s really no reason to discuss that information,” Fleet said. “But as they get older, they’re likely going to be exposed to that regardless, so us having that conversation with them, with older children, and kind of helping them understand and work through their feelings is extremely important.”

Fleet told CBS4 when parents are approaching the conversation they should gear the language and the words on a level the child will understand.

“Letting the child lead, asking ‘Have you heard what’s going on in Ukraine? Is that something that you want to know more about? How do you feel towards that?’” he said.

Fleet said there are many resources available to help address mental health concerns like therapy and online services, but his big message for parents is to take care of themselves.

“We need to be getting help, reaching out. Kids are going to feed off of us,” Fleet said. “So if they feel like we are calm, we’re relaxed, and under control they feel like they can do the same thing for themselves as well.”

The State of Colorado has a program called I Matter which offers three free counseling sessions for children 12-18.