JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of an attempted theft that involved shots fired at a home Friday morning.
According to Jeffco Sheriff, around 6:15 a.m. a homeowner in the 8300 block of S Allison Street confronted two suspects who were attempting to steal a catalytic converter on their property. The homeowner intervened, and a physical altercation took place, where the homeowner likely grabbed one of the suspects, and the second one pulled a gun and fired a single shot that missed.
After the encounter, both suspects got away in a silver 4-door Honda. They are described as white males, who are both 6-feet tall. One was described to have red hair, the other brown hair. They were wearing dark clothing.
The suspects were seen heading eastbound on W Chatfield Avenue in the suspect vehicle.