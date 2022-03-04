'Try To Get The Best Guy': Broncos GM George Paton 'Going To Exhaust All Options' In Search For QBThe buzz at the NFL scouting combine Tuesday wasn’t so much about this year’s unheralded crop of quarterback prospects.

Avalanche Defenseman Jack Johnson Plays In 1,000th NHL GameColorado Avalanche defenseman Jack Johnson played in his 1,000th NHL game on Tuesday night.

Big League Baseball Lockout Hurts Small Business In Denver's Ballpark NeighborhoodThe big-league lockout is creating concerns for yet another hit to small businesses.

Nuggets Optimistic Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. Will Be Back For Playoffs, Per ReportNikola Jokic has largely been left to carry the Denver Nuggets on his own this season, and he's done an admirable job of it. But fortunately, reinforcements appear to be on the way.

Buffaloes Senior Evan Battey Hopes To Return To Boulder To Coach SomedayAfter the Colorado Buffaloes 79-63 upset of the Arizona Wildcats, senior Evan Battey told the crowd he wants to return to Colorado to coach some day.

Daylen Kountz Finds Scoring Success With UNC BearsDaylen Kountz led Class 5A in scoring during his season year at Denver East, and originally went to Colorado, but after starting just five games and averaging three points per game during his second season he decided to search for greener pastures in Greeley.